Dekalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in Dekalb goes one step further, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units.

An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals.

" We have pride in our community and what we think it oughta be. Were gonna have to work together on that, we’re gonna have to cooperate with each other,” said Bill Nicklas, Dekalb’s city manager.

Dekalb council members feel it’s time to re-visit an old program first put in place in 2013. The “Crime-Free Initiative Act” is a three strike police against landlords who house criminals. Some city leaders want to stiffen the punishments which now could range from a $5,000 fine on a first offense to up to a $10,000 fine and closing the unit by the time landlords reach strike three.

“We probably should have looked at it every three to four years and reevaluated it. What happens is if you fail to change something over time. Eventually you’ll fail,” said Will Heinisch, who is the Dekalb Area Rental Association membership chairman.

Heinisch is a landlord himself and says revisiting this new rule is smart, but his only concern is that it won't be fair. He

feels it targets the landlord more than the tenant committing crimes.

Nicklas described a teenager who was shot in the face back in August, as an example of growing violence in the barb city.

Dekalb police chief, David Byrd says, “The DeKalb Police Department is in full support of Crime Free Housing in the City of DeKalb. The number one priority of the DeKalb Police Department is to reduce crime in the City of DeKalb and make the City of DeKalb one of the safest cities in Illinois.

It is imperative that all stakeholders in the City of DeKalb do their part to reduce crime, and we are asking that DeKalb landlords be impactful and assist the police in fighting crime. The landlords play a critical part in reducing crime by refusing residency to violent criminals, and anyone that refuse to be a law-abiding citizen. This is a public safety issue, and we can’t police our way out of the crime problem in the City of DeKalb.”

Nicklas says the goal is for this new rule to be set in place by the end of November.

The proposal was moved to final ordinance and will be discussed further at Dekalb’s next council meeting.

