Coroner identifies woman who died in crash over the weekend in Rockford

Sep. 26, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office release the name of the woman who died in a car crash Saturday morning in Rockford.

The Coroner says 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman was involved in a two car crash at East State Street and New Towne Drive around 7:15 a.m. Medics quickly rushed her to a local hospital, where she didn’t survive her injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Holliman on Monday. The results indicate she died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen.

Rockford Police Department are currently investigating the crash.

