Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man in his late 70s is dead and another passenger is in critical condition after a crash in Boone County on Monday.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road.

Deputies said the car was traveling south on Stone Quarry Road when it veered off the road, hitting an embankment and then rolling over.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was take to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Photo of the council meeting
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
Veterans honored with renamed street
Veterans honored with renamed street
Belvidere opens new storage facility.
New storage facility opens in Belvidere
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend