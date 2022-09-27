Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man in his late 70s is dead and another passenger is in critical condition after a crash in Boone County on Monday.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road.

Deputies said the car was traveling south on Stone Quarry Road when it veered off the road, hitting an embankment and then rolling over.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was take to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

