Bustos: Thousands of better-paying jobs brought to Illinois since 2020

Jobs
Jobs(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WIFR) - A new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee shows that 17,900 better-paying jobs were created in northwest and central Illinois over the last two years.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) highlighted the report saying, “Over the last two years, we’ve passed historic legislation to create jobs and strengthen our economy. Today, I’m proud to report that our policies have resulted in 17,900 good-paying jobs in Northwest and Central Illinois. From the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have led the way toward historic job creation.”

The data from the report shows:

  • 17,900 jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. A total of 375,500 jobs have been created statewide.
  • As of August, 1,500 manufacturing jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. Statewide, more than 22,400 manufacturing jobs have been created.
  • In 2021, 22,000 workers in IL-17 were employed in clean energy and emerging sectors of the economy and an additional 36,000 worked in occupations that will be increasingly in demand as the United States transitions to cleaner, more secure energy.
  • In 2021, 5,400 applications to start a new business were filed in IL-17, up from an average of 3,100 per year pre-pandemic. There were 198,800 business applications filed across the state, up from 107,300 before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who died in a two vehicle...
Rockford woman identified after fatal crash over the weekend
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says
J HANLEY ST. ATT. CONFERENCE
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Source: Anderson Japanese Gardens Facebook Page
Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Fall games, changing colors and smiling families that's what you can find as you head over to...
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
Police lights
Man dead, one in critical condition after crash in Boone County
Photo of the council meeting
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals