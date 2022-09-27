Bustos: Thousands of better-paying jobs brought to Illinois since 2020

WASHINGTON (WIFR) - A new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee shows that 17,900 better-paying jobs were created in northwest and central Illinois over the last two years.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) highlighted the report saying, “Over the last two years, we’ve passed historic legislation to create jobs and strengthen our economy. Today, I’m proud to report that our policies have resulted in 17,900 good-paying jobs in Northwest and Central Illinois. From the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have led the way toward historic job creation.”

The data from the report shows:

17,900 jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. A total of 375,500 jobs have been created statewide.

As of August, 1,500 manufacturing jobs have been created in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since President Biden came into office. Statewide, more than 22,400 manufacturing jobs have been created.

In 2021, 22,000 workers in IL-17 were employed in clean energy and emerging sectors of the economy and an additional 36,000 worked in occupations that will be increasingly in demand as the United States transitions to cleaner, more secure energy.

In 2021, 5,400 applications to start a new business were filed in IL-17, up from an average of 3,100 per year pre-pandemic. There were 198,800 business applications filed across the state, up from 107,300 before the pandemic.

