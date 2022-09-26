The week ahead: Cool, but quiet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday brought improvements in the weather department in the Stateline. Thanks to the return of mixed sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures were able to briefly spike up to 70°, snapping a streak of three straight sub-70° days.

A cold front’s set to pass through the region Sunday evening, bringing with it a chance for a brief, gusty thunderstorm. From there, northwesterly winds will lock back in, bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air for another somewhat lengthy visit.

The good news is that quite a bit of sunshine is to be expected for the vast majority of the week, offsetting the chill at least somewhat. Monday’s to feature occasional, partial cloudiness, though sunshine is likely to be dominant. However, it will be rather breezy, with gusts potentially reaching up to 30 miles per hour. It’ll be a chilly northwesterly breeze, which will keep high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Bright sunshine is again to return on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will take a substantial step backward Monday, reaching the lower 60s at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and somewhat lighter winds will allow temperatures to cool even more expeditiously Monday night. When all’s said and done, temperatures are ticketed for the lower 40s in Rockford, though upper 30s are likely in some of the cooler, outlying locales.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall quickly Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With Canadian high pressure situated directly overhead Tuesday, wall-to-wall sunshine is again on the agenda. However, with cool air already in place and a northwesterly wind still set to stick around, temperatures will be in for another major struggle. Our current thoughts are that temperatures are unlikely to even reach the 60° mark.

Another day of full sunshine is on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High temperatures Tuesday may not get out of the 50s in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to diminish rather quickly Tuesday night, which will allow temperatures to cool down even more efficiently. Come Wednesday morning, temperatures are likely to have fallen into the middle 30s, making the possibility of frost one worth discussing.

It's possible many spots see frost Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only modest improvements are on the docket Wednesday, despite full sunshine expected once again.

Temperatures will continue to struggle on Wednesday as well, though improvements are to follow quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following a fourth straight day of 60s Thursday, much more substantial improvements are on the horizon Friday and beyond. From Friday through the middle of next week, temperatures are likely to be in the middle and upper 70s daily.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.