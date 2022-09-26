Volunteers pack meals for ‘Kids Around the World’ initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford organization is dedicated to help starving kids in other parts of the world, and they list a million reasons why they want to help out.

According to Save the Children, 28-million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The group “Kids Around the World” is dedicated to help in any way they can.

“I think we packed, five boxes at 36 a piece in an hour. Actually, 45 minutes we were at four boxes,” said Mary Lapier, one of the volunteers. She brought her family with her to take part in this giving day.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the UW Sports Factory on Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this years, Rockford One Million Packing event. One volunteer says this event is not only a great way to contribute to kids around the globe in need, but also a great way to teach compassion to our own children.

“Just to show our kids that we can give back to others in need and how important it is to be a provider,” said Lapier.

The organizations goal is to pack one-million meals. “Kids Around the World” regional director, Brian Wahl, says only 400,000 meals were packed Saturday. Sunday, there were more volunteers for the two day event making on million packed meals an attainable goal.

“We actually love volunteering and doing different things in the community,” said Kywan Edmonson, another volunteer.

Edmonson attended the meal packing event to stress the importance of volunteering to his son whose baseball coach helps out the organization every year.

“I feel like we’re setting our kids a good example. Just showing them how to give back to the community that they stay in and that’s the way to do it,” said Edmonson.

Adults are not the only ones trying to set a good example, but kids themselves who are developing a passion to help others.

“I know I’m helping other kids, that don’t have enough food for the year,” said Sawyer Biergutz, an eight-year-old who joined his family to pack meals.

These meals will be shipped out to kids in Ecuador and Zambia. Wahl says, sometimes these meals are the only ones kids get that day which is why meal packs are life saving.

The meals contain dehydrated foods like lentils and rice that make it easy to ship out while still staying nutritious. If you would like to be a volunteer for “Kids Around the World” just visit their website to fill out the form.

