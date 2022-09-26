Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
Several fire departments were dispatched for aid.
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday.
Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire.
Smoke billowed from the building which is believed to be a storage warehouse. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Dixon police posted traffic controls for the area via Facebook while firefighters worked to control the blaze.
A spokesperson for Dixon Rural Fire Protection said crews were still on scene at 2 p.m. cleaning up the damage.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
