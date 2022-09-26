Rockford kidney transplant recipient participating in first-of-its kind clinical trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford girl is the first participant in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to test preventative measures for a specific infection in kidney transplant patients.

The BK virus is something a majority of people have, but it can lead to problems and even kidney failure for those with a transplanted kidney. The first case of BK was diagnosed in 1971 and there is still no effective antibody medication for the problem.

Tessa Adolph, 19, of Rockford, has an autoimmune disease that led to kidney failure and a transplant in 2020.

After the surgery, Tessa caught the BK virus, making her a prime candidate for the clinical trial which involved taking T-cells from Tessa’s dad and injecting them into her.

