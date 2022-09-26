More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting

Family, officers named in state’s attorney’s release.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen.

Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Both officers responded to a domestic call just before 8 p.m. Saturday at 4406 St. Annes Way which resulted in Officer Austin firing one round from their weapon and Officer Ditzler simultaneously firing his taser, also striking the teen.

The juvenile was struck in the back, then taken to a nearby hospital where the boy remains in critical condition.

According to dispatch records, that night, a physical altercation happened between the teen and his mother, Jennifer Saunders. The records also state that the teen stole his grandmother’s vehicle and both his mother’s and grandmother’s cell phones before leaving the residence.

Police later found the stolen vehicle abandoned with heavy damage near the intersection of Alpine and Spring Creek roads.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley share the information around 4:30 Monday, with a statement:

Saunders reported to police that her son dragged her by her arm across the floor before leaving in his grandmother’s vehicle.

