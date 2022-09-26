Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery

The dedication ceremony is set for September 27
Jody Deery
Jody Deery(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.

The new Jody Deery Way is set to run from Illinois State Highway 173 to Harlem Road, which passes by Rockford Speedway. Deery’s ownership dates back to 1959 when she and her husband, Hugh, purchased the track. Following Hugh’s passing in 1984, Jody became the sole owner of the track. The Speedway matriarch eventually stepped down from daily duties at the speedway in 2020 at the age of 95. Jody Deery passed away at the age of 97 in June 2022.

