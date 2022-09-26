Loves Park honors vets with highway dedication

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday.

Signs were unveiled at 1:30 Monday near the parking lot in the 6500 block of North Alpine Road in Loves Park honoring all who have served in the United States armed forces.

A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches. Mayor Greg Jury was joined by State Rep. Dave Vella and Sen. Steve Stadelman and Rockford Chamber Chairman Joe Chiarelli for the festivities.

