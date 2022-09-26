Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.

