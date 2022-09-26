Fire damages longtime Rockford business

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that started Sunday night on the roof at MTE Hydraulics, 4701 Kishwaukee Street, caused $150,000 in damage.

At least seven departments from across the region responded to the blaze, which started around 8:30 p.m. Spot fires also broke out around one heating/cooling unit in the ceiling.

No one was hurt, and it took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A news release from the Rockford Fire Department puts the cause of the fire as accidental but still under investigation.

According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 and specializes in the design and manufacture of hydraulic pumps, as well as motors, tools and dies.

