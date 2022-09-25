Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A death investigation is underway after one woman was found shot to death along 7th Street in Rockford.

Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway. First responding units found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds about a block away. He was taken to a nearby hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say they saw a dark-colored sedan in the area near the time of the shooting. Both victims have not been named by authorities at this time.

A coroner’s report is expected soon.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.