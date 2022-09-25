Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 Boys Golf tournament

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan’s Cooper Watt shot a 67 on Saturday as the senior ran away from the rest of the field, earning medalist honors at the NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Park Hills East Golf Course.

Guilford’s Andrew Carey finished second, 14 strokes behind Watt for the two-day total.

Team Tournament Results (Two-Day Total)

  1. Boylan (629)
  2. Hononegah (655)
  3. Guilford (678)
  4. Freeport (699)
  5. Belvidere North (730)
  6. Harlem (741)
  7. Auburn (759)
  8. East (779)
  9. Belvidere (780)
  10. Jefferson (898)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

