Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 Boys Golf tournament
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan’s Cooper Watt shot a 67 on Saturday as the senior ran away from the rest of the field, earning medalist honors at the NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Park Hills East Golf Course.
Guilford’s Andrew Carey finished second, 14 strokes behind Watt for the two-day total.
Team Tournament Results (Two-Day Total)
- Boylan (629)
- Hononegah (655)
- Guilford (678)
- Freeport (699)
- Belvidere North (730)
- Harlem (741)
- Auburn (759)
- East (779)
- Belvidere (780)
- Jefferson (898)
