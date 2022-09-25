Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 Boys Golf tournament

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan’s Cooper Watt shot a 67 on Saturday as the senior ran away from the rest of the field, earning medalist honors at the NIC-10 boys golf tournament at Park Hills East Golf Course.

Guilford’s Andrew Carey finished second, 14 strokes behind Watt for the two-day total.

Team Tournament Results (Two-Day Total)

Boylan (629) Hononegah (655) Guilford (678) Freeport (699) Belvidere North (730) Harlem (741) Auburn (759) East (779) Belvidere (780) Jefferson (898)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.