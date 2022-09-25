Two Rockford officers on leave pending teen shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford.

During the investigation, it was believed that the teenage boy left the home and was involved in a car accident. Later, police found the 17-year-old in the basement of the residence.

“The suspect had two knives on him and started approaching the officers and family members,” said Deputy Chief Robert Reffett in an interview.

Reffett says during that time, one officer reportedly fired their weapon, and a taser was also deployed.

The teenage boy was then taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Rockford Police Department shared information about the incident Saturday via Twitter:

Both officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

