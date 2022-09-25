Two Rockford officers on leave pending teen shooting investigation

Task force takes over investigation after 17-year-old hurt in Rockford officer-involved shooting.
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford.

During the investigation, it was believed that the teenage boy left the home and was involved in a car accident. Later, police found the 17-year-old in the basement of the residence.

“The suspect had two knives on him and started approaching the officers and family members,” said Deputy Chief Robert Reffett in an interview.

Reffett says during that time, one officer reportedly fired their weapon, and a taser was also deployed.

The teenage boy was then taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Rockford Police Department shared information about the incident Saturday via Twitter:

Both officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to MTE Hydraulics at around 9 p.m. Sunday night
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
She was found early Sunday morning alongside another wounded person.
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Rockford
Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services

Latest News

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Two Rockford officers placed on leave pending investigation
Two Rockford officers placed on leave pending investigation
Photo of the packaged meals
Volunteers pack meals for ‘Kids Around the World’ initiative
Photo of the meal packing
Feeding kids in need
Jody Deery
City to make road dedication to late Rockford Speedway owner Jody Deery