Tour De North End celebrates its 11th year

By WIFR Newsrooom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tour De North End, Rockford’s original bike festival, returns to the Forest City Saturday for its 11th year to inform the public on bike safety.

People who registered for the event biked around more than a dozen different stops around Rockford’s North End to see the bike friendly neighborhood and a diverse group of businesses. Bikers collected stamps at each of the locations for a chance to win prizes. A free block party followed the event for the community to enjoy music and food.

“The point of the fest is just to get people out, on two wheels, make sure they get a copy of the rules of the road so everyone is riding safely. Also, just get people into some businesses that maybe they haven’t been to for a long time or maybe check out some new businesses that are new to the neighborhood. So, it’s kind of a showcase of just some of the diverse, fun stuff we have going on the north end,” says event organizer Zak Rotello.

