Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest.

Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems.

“We’ve never had a problem with brewfest in the past and hopefully we never will.”

There was a lot brewing in Freeport Saturday during this city’s annual brew festival, drawing in dozens of vendors and hundreds of beer enthusiasts. Construction in the area forced the event into its original location at the arts plaza.

“This event is so fun. It’s so nice to see everybody come,” says event coordinator Katie Gentz.

The event draws in vendors not only from the Rockford area, but from Iowa and Madison.

“You have from young to old coming together, having a good time, playing games, having some drinks, having a good time with friends,” says Gentz.

Pretzels tend to pair well with beer but one thing that doesn’t go with alcohol is driving under the influence. Chief Summers credits the event staff’s training and certification for a safe and fun event.

“We’re confident their servers are looking out for the right things. They are making sure they don’t over serve people. We also have limited access into it so we have officers down there who can see people coming and going and seeing if there’s any issues with that.”

Organizers also offered free transportation to some local bars and hotels throughout the day for the safety of its guests. Chief Summers says it doesn’t matter the time of day: if you booze, you lose.

“You can get a dui at seven in the morning, you can get a dui at three in the afternoon. It’s never surprising and it never changes sometimes.”

This was the 10th year of the event. When they aren’t able to host the event at the plaza they hold the festival next to the Wagner House on S. Chicago Ave. Construction should be complete by the end of the year.

Almost 60 people were arrested in Stephenson County in 2021 for driving under the influence and more than 35 drivers were arrested in Freeport, according to the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.

