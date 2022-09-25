Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza.

The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.

This free event held at the auto mall connects Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and PAWS Humane Society with animal lovers who may want to had a furry friend to their family. At least 20 animals in the showroom Saturday were adopted. The mall did waive the adoption fee for its guests. Anyone could donate to benefit both animal rescue organizations or drop off items any pet might need.

“Through many years, we’ve been involved in animal adoptions. We’ve had car washes in the past, we’ve had vendors in the showroom. You can ask questions, adopt animals, get your vaccinations. So, we’ve always been involved with animals. But this is the first year that we’re picking up the charge for it,” says Lou Bachrodt General Sales Manager Patrick Bachrodt.

