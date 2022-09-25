Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves man with injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way on the city’s northeast side. The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officer-involved shooting in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way. 17-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Further details will follow when available and confirmed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 25, 2022

No other details are available at this time. Police say further details will follow when more information is confirmed.

