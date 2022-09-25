Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves man with injuries

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way on the city’s northeast side. The man’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No other details are available at this time. Police say further details will follow when more information is confirmed.

