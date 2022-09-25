Hundreds of residents walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and Rockford residents join with millions across the country in the fight to prevent suicide.

The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its annual Rockford area Out of the Darkness community walk, one of more than 500 walks nationwide this year. The walk in Rockford typically draws in hundreds of participants and raises more than $20,000. The funds help AFSP with education and support programs to drop the national suicide rate 20% by 2025. Organizers say this is a great event to help each other.

“You have people that are able to walk with those that they cherish and they love that have experienced similar stories and situations and loss and also, been dealing with similar struggles. They have the opportunity to meet people that have those stories and share those experiences, which really, really helps,” says Aaron Peterson with AFSP.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockton Fire Protection District.
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services
Rockford testing lab catches fire
Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Police rule out foul play in death of missing Rockford woman

Latest News

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves man with injuries
This is the only fundraiser for the Winnebago County K-9′s. Last year, the event raised $10,000...
Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s
People who registered for the event biked around more than a dozen different stops around...
Tour De North End celebrates its 11th year
This free event held at the auto mall connects Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and PAWS Humane...
Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home