Hundreds of residents walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and Rockford residents join with millions across the country in the fight to prevent suicide.

The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its annual Rockford area Out of the Darkness community walk, one of more than 500 walks nationwide this year. The walk in Rockford typically draws in hundreds of participants and raises more than $20,000. The funds help AFSP with education and support programs to drop the national suicide rate 20% by 2025. Organizers say this is a great event to help each other.

“You have people that are able to walk with those that they cherish and they love that have experienced similar stories and situations and loss and also, been dealing with similar struggles. They have the opportunity to meet people that have those stories and share those experiences, which really, really helps,” says Aaron Peterson with AFSP.

