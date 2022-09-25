Few showers possible through early Sunday before extended dry stretch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds will be making an off and on appearance throughout the night into Sunday, which will also bring some chances for rain.

The average high for today was 72° but we saw high’s across the Stateline in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. While dew points were also in the mid 50′s to lower 60′s, but were very comfortable to be outside in. Compared to Tuesday where it was uncomfortably muggy out, it is cool and dry.

Winds started in the southern direction but are switching things up on us and coming in from the northwest direction instead. We will see winds pick-up Sunday morning at about 30 mph and then again Sunday night reaching 40 mph. These will not be light breezes but rather some strong wind gusts. We do expect them to simmer down to the 30 mph again by Monday.

Nightly winds picking up to 40 degrees. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Max Storm Tracker sponsored by Anderson Nissan does show some activity happening as of right now. Rainfall is expected throughout the night tonight and even into early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon and even moving into Monday, we are looking at a beautiful break from the rain and the sun will be out and shining. If you have plans for Sunday do not cancel them just yet, but have an umbrella on hand just in case we see early morning showers.

Chances of rain are high. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy cloud coverage and light showers possible. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Break from rain by the afternoon and expected to have clear skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Some cloud coverage but mainly clear of rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight will be a bit warmer than last night but still on the cooler side at 55°. Winds will be slight, moving from the southern direction to the northwest direction at 10-15 mph. Again, rain chances for tonight into the early morning on Sunday.

Tomorrows temperatures will stay consistent with the fall weather besides the slight chance of rain we are watching for. The next seven days look to be beautiful with the sun shining and temperatures consistent in the 60′s. Even jumping up to the 70′s by the weekend.

