Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s

This is the only fundraiser for the Winnebago County K-9′s. Last year, the event raised $10,000...
This is the only fundraiser for the Winnebago County K-9′s. Last year, the event raised $10,000 to purchase one of the dogs.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show.

Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.

This is the only fundraiser for the Winnebago County K-9′s. Last year, the event raised $10,000 to purchase one of the dogs.

