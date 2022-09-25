32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street

32-year-old was one of two people found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Sunday near 7th...
32-year-old was one of two people found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Sunday near 7th Street and 8th Avenue in Rockford
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford.

Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot about a block away. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness say they saw a dark-colored sedan in the area near the time of the shooting. The victim’s name is not being identified until the Coroner’s report is released.

