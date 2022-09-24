Slight warm up Saturday but we remain unseasonably cooler overall for now

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday definitely felt like the first full day of fall across the Stateline with the given temperatures and sky conditions around here. Although I think we’ll see many breaks in the clouds for the weekend, the cooler-than-normal conditions look to last for several days. However, if we look longer range, we’re looking at some potential changes.

Friday’s high of 59° was the coolest high temperature for Rockford in 140 days (approx. 4.5 months). You have to go back to May 6 when the Chicago Rockford International Airport had an identical high. With that in mind, we’re seeing these temperatures about a month ahead of schedule. For Rockford, the normal high drops to 59° on October 23-24.

Friday was the coolest day around here since the beginning of May. More typical of October. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Plus or minus a stray sprinkle or light shower chance Saturday afternoon/evening and on Sunday, the weekend will overwhelmingly be dry. Expect a mix of clouds and sun on both days with Saturday being a bit warmer. Highs near 70° are likely for Saturday as we’ll have warmer southwest winds in here. Then a cold front will bring that rain chance overnight Saturday into early Sunday along with a shifting wind. Sunday calls for Canadian air with winds coming from the northwest and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

These northwest winds on Sunday, which may gust over 30 mph at times, are expected to continue into Monday. Overall, it’s definitely not worth canceling any outdoor plans because, for the most part, it will be a pleasant weekend ahead.

Saturday will be the warmest of the weekend with highs near 70°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll get back down into the upper 60s on Sunday after a front moves through later Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While most of the night will remain dry, a few light sprinkles are possible overnight into early Saturday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will have a stray shower chance but we'll overwhelmingly remain dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds will shift to come out of the northwest Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a stray small shower chance. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

TURNING COOLER AGAIN

After our temperatures get right near normal for Saturday, you can expect several more days of below-normal temperatures with the coolest day as of now being Tuesday. Highs near 60° and sun are likely for Monday and then back into the upper 50s for Tuesday. It’s also entirely possible, but not a guarantee that Tuesday night could bring a patchy frost risk. That’s because overnight lows will potentially get into the upper 30s for the first time this season. This is something we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on.

Early next week will come with another cool down with the coolest day and night being on Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

LOOKING LONGER RANGE

High pressure will rule the forecast for next week and potentially into next weekend, too. That will keep our weather quiet and mostly sunny along with allowing for a bit of a warm-up. Toward late next week and into next weekend to open October, we’re looking at temperatures slightly above normal to welcome the new month. This goes in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Once we get through the next few days, all signs are pointing for more warmer and above normal days into October. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

