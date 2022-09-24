Rockford Neighborhood Initiative set to upgrade lower-income areas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keeping community members safe dominates conversations during a special resource fair in Rockford, which focuses on some of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods.

“There’s so many people in Rockford who don’t realize, when there’s a problem in my neighborhood you’ve got somebody that you can call,” said Barb Chidley who is Rockford’s Neighborhood Specialist.

The city of Rockford pours its time and resources into lower-income areas that see more crime. Leaders call it the Neighborhood Initiative Act and they hope residents are receptive to their efforts.

“Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in peoples homes where they may not have them. We want those folks to feel like the city really does care about them,” said Chidley.

Chidley used to teach at Auburn High School. She got her first-hand look at how neglected some of these neighborhoods were, and she wanted community members concerns heard. Some ways the city helps residents, is resurfacing streets and sidewalks, tearing down vacant homes and hosting resource events to bring city and community members together.

“Several of them have heard promises in the past and people have not followed through,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says this is why it’s essential these neighborhoods know they are not a one-stop shop.

“This is my home. This is my area. So I want to see it the best it can be. I want people to be happy with the places they live and sometimes this side of town feels forgotten from services,” said Gabrielle Torina, Rockford’s 5th Ward Alderman.

“I encourage everyone in Rockford to go out and meet their neighbors. Especially, those that might be different from themselves because what you find is really truly the building of a magical relationship.”

So far neighborhoods in areas like Lewis Lemon, West Middle School and Broadway get new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Overgrown trees in the area also get trimmed and sidewalks replaced.

