Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead early Saturday morning after injuries he got while exiting a vehicle that was in motion.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Dixon police and fire department responded to the 1200 block of Palmyra St. where they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. After an investigation, the victim was a passenger who got into a fight with the driver of their vehicle. That’s when the man got out of the vehicle.

39-Year-old derrick Flynn was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. He faces battery, DUI and obstructing justice charges.

