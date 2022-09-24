Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockton Fire Protection District.
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
Rockford testing lab catches fire
FHN Hospital to discontinue inpatient pediatric services
Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Police rule out foul play in death of missing Rockford woman

Latest News

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying