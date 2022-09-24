Hononegah High School turns 100 years old

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A celebration of a century in the making this weekend in Rockton as Hononegah High School celebrates its 100th birthday.

Residents held a parade to celebrate the entire long legacy of the school Friday afternoon with past and future graduates supporting the purple and gold in downtown Rockton. The high school was dedicated in February 1923 and named after Ho-no-ne-gah, the Native American wife of Stephen Mack, Jr. who is the town of Rockton founder.

“It’s amazing how you can sit down with someone you haven’t seen in years and you just pick up like you were back in high school, talk about the different things and the different teachers,” says 1961 graduate Jan Hagelocher.

“Our students have embraced it in the communities turned out in droves to celebrate with our assembly last night or bonfire to return to a tradition. And now tonight with the football game we conclude with very excited about it,” says Principal Chad Dougherty.

