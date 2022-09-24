Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of our area teams remain unbeaten after five weeks of the high school football season. Here are the scores and highlights from another action packed Football Frenzy.

NIC-10

Boylan 41, Auburn 0

Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 13

Harlem 42, Freeport 24

Hononegah 39, East 16

Guilford 44, Jefferson 22

BNC

Byron 30, North Boone 6

Winnebago 29, Dixon 25

Lutheran 27, Oregon 6

Stillman Valley 42, Rockford Christian 0

Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32

EPC 40, Dakota 36

Forreston 46, Galena 14

8-Player

Polo 44, Hiawatha 32

River Ridge 52, Christian Life 28

Aquin 32, Ridgewood 38

AREA

Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0

Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21

Sterling 40, Geneseo 0

Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.