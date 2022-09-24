Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of our area teams remain unbeaten after five weeks of the high school football season. Here are the scores and highlights from another action packed Football Frenzy.
NIC-10
Boylan 41, Auburn 0
Belvidere North 48, Belvidere 13
Harlem 42, Freeport 24
Hononegah 39, East 16
Guilford 44, Jefferson 22
BNC
Byron 30, North Boone 6
Winnebago 29, Dixon 25
Lutheran 27, Oregon 6
Stillman Valley 42, Rockford Christian 0
Genoa-Kingston 58, Rock Falls 6
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 32
EPC 40, Dakota 36
Forreston 46, Galena 14
8-Player
Polo 44, Hiawatha 32
River Ridge 52, Christian Life 28
Aquin 32, Ridgewood 38
AREA
Sycamore 34, Rochelle 0
Naperville North 38, DeKalb 21
Sterling 40, Geneseo 0
Newman 27, Bureau Valley 0
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.