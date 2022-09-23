Two hurt in shooting on Autumnmash Lane in Machesney Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting.

Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot wound.

Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as confirmed.

