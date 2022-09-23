Two Freeport teens face gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are in juvenile detention after an arrest in Freeport Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., police investigated a report of a subject possibly armed with a handgun in the 600 block of W. Avon Avenue.

During the investigation, two teenage males were developed as suspects, and officers found four firearms, along with magazines and ammunition.

Both teens are being held in Kane County Juvenile Center.

