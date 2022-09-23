Rockford testing lab catches fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.

Officials say the fire was under control within ten minutes, but NTS was closed for the rest of the night. Two workers were evaluated at the scene for injuries, but did not have to go to the hospital.

RFD says the fire was accidental. The exact cause is still under investigation.

