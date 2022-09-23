Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts.

William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges.

Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers; one in June and one in September of this year.

He’s currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail awaiting trial.

