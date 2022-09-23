Pre-sale starts Thursday for Chevy Chase Live at Coronado PAC

Pre-sale tickets available from 10 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29.
Pre-sale tickets available from 10 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Actor and comedian Chevy Chase will host a live Q&A after a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and you can get your tickets before anyone else with an exclusive pre-sale code.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 29, pre-sale tickets will be available using the code WIFR.

Regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, starting at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Offices.

The screening starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Join the actor and comedian along with his wife Jayni for a live discussion and audience Q&A, following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions in person following the screening of the film. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include the best seats in the house and a post-show photo-op with the man who played screen icon, Clark Griswold.

