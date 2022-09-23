One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash

Photo courtesy of Rockton Fire Protection District.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleason Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle on the side of the road, and a damaged tree. Officials say the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No further updates on the driver’s condition are available at this time.

The Rockton Fire Protection District shared photos of the scene via Facebook:

An investigation is underway with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

