One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash.
Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleason Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash.
When first responders arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle on the side of the road, and a damaged tree. Officials say the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No further updates on the driver’s condition are available at this time.
The Rockton Fire Protection District shared photos of the scene via Facebook:
An investigation is underway with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
