Nikolas Ritschel Foundation grants wish for West Virginia woman

Taylor receives the good news Friday at the Hilton Inn Rockford.
Taylor receives the good news Friday at the Hilton Inn Rockford.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local cancer foundation delivered a very special wish to a 23-year-old West Virginia woman this week.

Members of Nik’s Wish gathered at 8:30 Friday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rockford, to present this year’s recipient, Taylor with a surprise all-inclusive trip to Hawaii for her and her family.

The young woman told Nik’s Wish members that reason she wants to visit Oahu is for the beaches and that she had always wanted to visit Pearl Harbor.

Taylor is in Rockford this weekend, speaking at the Anna Miller Foundation Golf Outing, a local organization that is dedicated to Anna Miller who tragically passed away from cancer at age 22.

Anna was also a recipient of a wish from Nik’s Wish, but was never able to have her wish fulfilled because she succumbed to her illness too quickly. Because of that, the Anna Miller Foundation created Anna’s Wish – which sponsors a yearly wish in partnership with Nik’s Wish.

Taylor is a junior at Shepherd University majoring in biology and chemistry. She was officially diagnosed with localized Ewing Sarcoma of the pelvis in January 2020. Her first line of treatment involved chemotherapy and a very intense surgery termed a type I/II internal hemipelvectomy, which took months of healing and physical therapy to learn how to walk again.

Taylor had a localized relapse in June 2021- which meant more chemotherapy, another surgery and radiation.

As of August 2022, she is in remission.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Police rule out foul play in death of missing Rockford woman
The restaurant will close for good on September 30, 2022.
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors
Rockford testing lab catches fire
Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel
Groundbreaking date set for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino
Smoke smoldered from the residence just after 4:30 p.m.
One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago

Latest News

NIU named to Campus Pride's "Best of the Best" list
Northern Illinois University recognized for inclusive campus
The two-day event includes a creative writing workshop with poet Christopher D. Sims.
Rockford woman turns a movie night into a community event
Photo courtesy of Rockton Fire Protection District.
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.
Actor Chevy Chase to visit Coronado in November