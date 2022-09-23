Freeport man sentenced for felony firearm charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man gets more than two and a half years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Jerry Young, 49, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a pistol in September 2021. Young had a previous felony charge banning him from possessing any guns.

A U.S. district judge handed down Young’s sentence on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

