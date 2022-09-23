Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.(Beverly Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning.

Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Friday morning he decided to take a walk to a police station, where he was found by the side door.

In a Facebook post, the Beverly Police Department said they and other local agencies came together to rescue the displaced seal. They were able to get him into a wildlife carrier and transport him to an aquarium.

He’ll be evaluated there, then released back into the wild where he’ll hopefully have no more run-ins with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Police rule out foul play in death of missing Rockford woman
The restaurant will close for good on September 30, 2022.
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors
Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel
Groundbreaking date set for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital

Latest News

Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250-pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week
Young, 49, of Freeport pleaded guilty to the felony firearm charge earlier this year.
Freeport man sentenced for felony firearm charge
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana appeals judge’s order blocking state’s abortion ban