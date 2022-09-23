Chevy Chase coming to Coronado PAC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Actor and comedian Chevy Chase will host a live Q&A after a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” this November.

Regular tickets are on sale now, starting at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or by visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Offices.

The screening starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Join the actor and comedian along with his wife Jayni for a live discussion and audience Q&A, following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions in person following the screening of the film. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include the best seats in the house and a post-show photo-op with the man who played screen icon, Clark Griswold.

