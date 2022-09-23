Caravel Autism Health opens second clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caravel Autism Health hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, as the company opened a second clinic in Rockford.

The clinic is located at 4940 East State St which is down the street from it’s original location.

The company works with children with autism to help develop their skills, create connections with others and build confidence.

“Autism in general is a challenging diagnosis when families first receive it and I feel the early intervention that we serve for kids prepares them for school” said clinic director Katie Check.

Caravel Autism Health’s original clinic opened it’s doors back in 2020 and the second clinic was created after it reached max capacity.

Check also believes everyone should take the time and help those who are affected by autism.

“I think it’s really important for the community to know what a person with autism goes through in order to be successful in their lives” said Check.

