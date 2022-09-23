Byron girls swimming Co-op looks for fourth straight Sectional title and more in fourth year under Gura

The team is undefeated in duals under Gura
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - “Basically, the last four years, I’ve been studying like a maniac on how to be a good swim coach,” Byron Co-op Head Coach Adam Gura said.

Adam Gura took over the Byron girls swimming program in 2019. While he’s been a coach before, coaching swimming was something new.

“When you have in your hands some Division II and Division I swimmers and divers, it makes the learning curve a little bit easier,” Gura said.

Gura has transformed the Co-op into a consistent contender. The team has won Sectionals three years in a row and hasn’t lost a dual meet since he’s been in charge. He says competition breeds success.

“I don’t want us to feel like, oh we won Sectionals, this is great. Then go into the suburbs and then realize you’re just a small fish in a big pond,” Gura said.

The Co-op pulls from six different schools, mainly from the BNC.

“A big part of our team is that we’re all so different and from different parts and different skill levels,” Oregon Senior Swimmer Emily Marshall said.

