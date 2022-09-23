Actor Chevy Chase to visit Coronado in November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Christmas miracle!

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, comedian and actor Chevy Chase will be live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Join actor Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni for a live discussion and audience Q&A, following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions in person following the screening of the film. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include the best seats in the house and a post-show photo-op with Chevy Chase.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, starting at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Offices.

