Actor Chevy Chase to visit Coronado in November

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.(ASM Global)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Christmas miracle!

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, comedian and actor Chevy Chase will be live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Join actor Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni for a live discussion and audience Q&A, following a screening of the 1989 Christmas classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Chevy and Jayni will be sharing behind-the-scenes stories and answering questions in person following the screening of the film. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include the best seats in the house and a post-show photo-op with Chevy Chase.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, starting at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Offices.

