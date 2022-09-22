With rent up 25%, experts say staying put this year may be cheaper than moving

A longer lease term could lead to more affordable rent
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Rent.com has reported a 25% increase in rent on one-bedroom apartments nationwide from the same time last year. As a result, experts said many renters may be looking for ways to cut costs.

Brian Carberry, managing editor for Rent.com said apartment rental prices may start to come back down, but it could take months because of current inflation rates.

In the meantime, Carnberry said if your lease is up for renewal, there’s a good chance you will see the price rise. He said this may be the time to stay put rather than looking for a new apartment.

“It’s always going to be better for you to continue to rent where you are, to try to renew that lease, because your rate of increase is probably going to be a little bit less than it would be if you went out to try to rent somewhere new that you haven’t been before,” Carnberry said. “You’d likely have to pay more.”

Along with a potential increase in rent, the cost of moving, switching utilities, application fees and a security deposit will add to the overall price tag.

Carnberry suggested approaching your landlord to try to lock in a longer rental term along with a lower rate. Also, he said giving examples of how you have been a model tenant could help hold down prices.

If you are looking for a new rental, come prepared with references to prove that you are going to pay on time. This could be a boon when looking in a competitive market.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website has resources to help you find affordable rentals in your area and could offer rental assistance to those in need.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona