UW Health celebrates one year in Rockford with staff picnic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health leaders showed their appreciation and dedication to their employee’s by offering them a free lunch.

The picnic was located at the State St. campus Wednesday afternoon, with free food that ranged from pulled pork sandwiches to burgers.

This was the first time in two years the picnic was hosted due to COVID-19.

It was also one year ago today when the UW Health system took over Swedish American.

Leaders say more than two years of the pandemic has been a difficult road to navigate healthcare workers.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.