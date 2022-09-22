Rockford metro area sees more than 5% job growth since January

August jobs report
August jobs report(MGN online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Not only is the unemployment rate steadily dropping across Illinois, but people are also heading back to work, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Whether you’re returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it.”

The Rockford metro area saw the largest over-the-year percentage increase in total nonfarm jobs with more than 5% in job growth, followed by the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights metro area at 4.8%, and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL metro area at more than 4.2%.

Industries that saw the largest influx of employees were mining and construction, and leisure and hospitality, along with manufacturing, professional and business services, retail Trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities.

