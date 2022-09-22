RDM Foundation donates to Vets Roll

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 22 a day. It’s a national movement that hits home locally.

Hononegah grad and former U.S. Marine Corporal Ryan Masters is one of the 22 veterans who, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs study, commits suicide every day.

Family and friends of Ryan are out to make sure future veterans, struggling to adjust back to civilian life, get the help and support they need. The Ryan D Masters or RDM Foundation was formed in April. And a July a golf outing raised 21-thousand dollars for the new non-profit. Tonight the RDM foundation and Rockton American Legion handed out checks totaling $7,300 to VetsRoll, a local organization providing free trips for veterans to Washington, D.C. The RDM Foundation will continue to look at opportunities to donate to organizations benefitting veterans; as well as groups that raise awareness of, and work to prevent veteran suicides.

“In a couple weeks, [my husband] Marc and I are going down to a symposium in Atlanta,” said Ryan’s mom Jamie Kuney. “We’ll be meeting with Congresspersons and members of the media and people who have this in their heart; and find ways to help other vets and what charities to contribute money to, so we can raise more awareness.”

