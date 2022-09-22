One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke.

Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.

During the investigation, first arriving units found that the smoke was coming from the east door of the house, and made entry.

All occupants were able to escape, but two pet cats were later treated for smoke inhalation.

Win-Bur-Su Fire Chief Dave Loria said crews were able to get the fire under control within 25 minutes of arrival.

Loria reminds the public that any size fire can become dangerous, fast.

“If there’s a fire in your house, exit the house- don’t try to put it out,” said Loria. “Call 9-1-1 quickly and just, don’t try to put it out- let us do it for you.”

