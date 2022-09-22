One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago

Two pets treated for smoke inhalation.
Smoke smoldered from the residence just after 4:30 p.m.
Smoke smoldered from the residence just after 4:30 p.m.(Anthony Ferretti)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke.

Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.

During the investigation, first arriving units found that the smoke was coming from the east door of the house, and made entry.

All occupants were able to escape, but two pet cats were later treated for smoke inhalation.

Win-Bur-Su Fire Chief Dave Loria said crews were able to get the fire under control within 25 minutes of arrival.

Loria reminds the public that any size fire can become dangerous, fast.

“If there’s a fire in your house, exit the house- don’t try to put it out,” said Loria. “Call 9-1-1 quickly and just, don’t try to put it out- let us do it for you.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies found Gosnell dead just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Photo courtesy of Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department Facebook
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital
Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation.
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
Maggio's Restaurant opens a new location on Thursday.
Maggio’s Restaurant opens new location in Belvidere

Latest News

Cool air is covering essentially the entire Midwest.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/22/2022
Jacqui Corsi is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She says she is excited to get to know the...
Meet the new RACVB marketing vice president
August jobs report
5%+ job growth in Rockford area since January, according to labor stats
The restaurant will close for good on September 30, 2022.
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors