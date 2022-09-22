Major cooling trend underway, even cooler times to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was nice while it lasted! For a seventh straight day, temperatures in the Stateline reached the 80s, but that streak is certain to end Thursday, as a major cooling trend is officially underway.

Seventh straight day with a high of 80 or higher. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As of early Wednesday evening, temperatures are already 20° to 25° cooler than they were at the same time Tuesday, and with northwesterly winds still blowing at a healthy 10 to 20 mile per hour clip, the cooling trend is only to continue in the hours and days ahead.

The good news is that sunshine is set to return on Thursday, and will dominate from start to finish. The bad news, for those not a fan of cooler temperatures, that northwesterly winds will remain very much intact, which will make the process of warming a very difficult one. The 63° predicted high temperature Thursday would be the coolest since a 62° high was recorded just over four months ago, back on May 21.

Clear skies with no clouds or showers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Colder temperatures are on the way with Fall ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A clear sky and a lighter wind Thursday night will allow temperatures to fall even more expeditiously than Wednesday. When all’s said and done, temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by early Friday morning, with a few outlying locations even dipping into the upper 30s.

Sunshine is to greet us, at least in partial form, Friday morning, but clouds are to quickly gather in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. This weak system is to bring chances for light rain our way as early as late Friday afternoon, with chances increasing during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures underneath the increasingly thick deck of clouds will struggle once again, with highs not getting much past the mid-60s.

Scattered clouds with a slight chance of showers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mostly cloudy skies with chance of a shower or two on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Getting the first really preview of Fall with colder temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A moderating trend in temperatures begins Saturday, as we’re forecast to head back much closer to the normal high temperature of 73°.

Colder temperatures leave and bring us more normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The moderating trend is to be a brief one, though. Another disturbance is to bring us a chance for light rain on Sunday along with cooler temperatures. Another string of 60s is to begin then, this one likely a bit more lengthy. It won’t be until Thursday that we see the return of temperatures in the 70s. Summer lovers, don’t be all that discouraged. Longer range projections suggest that temperatures may take a run at 80° by the time we welcome October next weekend.

Last day of summer and Fall makes an appearance, cooler temperatures continue forward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

