Knowing the signs of an aneurysm and the key to preventing rupture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a room of 50 people, chances are one will have an unruptured brain aneurysm. An aneurysm is a weak spot on an artery in the brain that bulges out and fills with blood.

Aneurysms impact around 3% of the United States population. U.W. Health wants to ensure you know the signs and symptoms that could indicate an aneurysm, including double vision, a dilated pupil, and pain behind one eye. If you experiences any of these symptoms, U.W. Health says to contact your primary caregiver to be screened using a brain scan.

Technology makes it easier to scan for an aneurysm, but some additional symptoms to watch for include vision changes and paralysis on one side of the face. If an aneurysm ruptures, health experts say it always causes a sudden and severe headache. Emergency services should be called immediately if you experience anything similar.

